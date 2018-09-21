Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Virtusa reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,263.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,970,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,670 over the last 90 days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth approximately $17,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,183,000 after purchasing an additional 328,497 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth approximately $14,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 196.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 283,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

