Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Loxo Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Loxo Oncology posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loxo Oncology.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOXO shares. Cann restated an “average” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $182.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Loxo Oncology to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of LOXO opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.25. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $71.45 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

In other news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,220,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $565,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,484,582 shares of company stock worth $265,384,922. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 770.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 509.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

