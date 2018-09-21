Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce $300,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $730,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $1.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $600,000.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.66% and a negative net margin of 1,072.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,002. The company has a market cap of $203.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.63. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

