Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems (CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report sales of $3.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $13.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.93.

In other Community Health Systems news, insider Patton Paul Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 365,583 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 110.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $394.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

