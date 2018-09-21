Yirendai (YRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 998,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 552,697 shares.The stock last traded at $19.78 and had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yirendai from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 4.38.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Yirendai had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yirendai by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yirendai by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yirendai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

