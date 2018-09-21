YDreams Global Interactive Technolgs (YD) PT Set at C$0.31 by Fundamental Research

YDreams Global Interactive Technolgs (CVE:YD) received a C$0.31 target price from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE YD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.11. 125,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,531. YDreams Global Interactive Technolgs has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.

About YDreams Global Interactive Technolgs

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc engages in the technology and design agency business. It owns and operates a Arkave Virtual Reality store that fits up to 14 players simultaneously in South America. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

