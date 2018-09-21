XOMA (XOMA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a report released on Monday.

XOMA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.32.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.23. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,592. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.46.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). XOMA had a return on equity of 379.39% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million. research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of XOMA by 32.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 82.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of XOMA by 57.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

