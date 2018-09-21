XO Group (XOXO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOXO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of XOXO opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. XO Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. XO Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.57%. equities analysts expect that XO Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

