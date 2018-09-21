XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of XO Group worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOXO. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of XO Group during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of XO Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XO Group during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XO Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOXO opened at $27.93 on Friday. XO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $727.17 million, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. XO Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. research analysts forecast that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of XO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

