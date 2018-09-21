XDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, XDNA has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. XDNA has a market capitalization of $239,100.00 and $7,801.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 2,187,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,747,624 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

