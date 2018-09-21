WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

