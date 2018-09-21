Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 9,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $731,622.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $859,856.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,348.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,724 shares of company stock worth $3,091,922. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

