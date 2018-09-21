Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $454,592.00 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000421 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp . Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

