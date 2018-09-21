WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MRW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.26).
Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 253.90 ($3.31) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.31).
WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.