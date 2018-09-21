WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.26).

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 253.90 ($3.31) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

