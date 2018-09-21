WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 270,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 1.43% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,189,000 after acquiring an additional 205,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,839 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 237,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.00 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

