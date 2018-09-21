WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $8.86 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 595.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.60 and a 12 month high of $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

