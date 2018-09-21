WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $1,959,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $1,420,196.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,642.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

