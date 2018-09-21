WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 359,670 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 359,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 23.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 405,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPLO shares. ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $20.31 on Friday. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

