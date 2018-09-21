Winmark (WINA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Winmark stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $176.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $651,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,803.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,850. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Winmark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Winmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Winmark by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

