William Lyon Homes to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (WLH)

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for William Lyon Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

WLH stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $733.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.49. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 21.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 61.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 33.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 166,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 394,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.