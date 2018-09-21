William Hall Sells 25,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,682,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,493,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,320,000. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 157.9% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,746,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

