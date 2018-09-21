Weyerhaeuser Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,768% compared to the typical volume of 388 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

