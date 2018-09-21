Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $416.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 229.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 657,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 457,780 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.