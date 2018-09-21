Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.81.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

WLK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 716,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,649. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,372,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $793,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 26.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 398,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,586.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 576,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

