Western Copper and Gold (WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NASDAQ:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Monday. 9,153 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NASDAQ:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.