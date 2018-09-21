Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the industry over the last three months. Further, the company possesses a disappointing earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Following the sales scandal and other issues, Wells Fargo has been slapped with new sanctions, including a cap on the assets position by the Federal Reserve. Recently, the bank has been charged with a penalty of $2.09 billion by the U.S. Department of Justice. Though lower tax rate, easing of regulations and expansions will likely support the bank’s growth profile, the crisis related to the revelation of illegally opening millions of accounts in 2016, auto-lending issues and impact of other malpractices will take some time to alleviate. Recently, the company’s chief financial officer, John Shrewsberry, revealed a dismal picture for the bank’s loan book as well.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of WFC opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

