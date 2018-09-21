Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/14/2018 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $68.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

8/31/2018 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2018 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

8/13/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

8/10/2018 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get EXACT Sciences Co alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,014 shares of company stock worth $1,031,717 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 312,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.