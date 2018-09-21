WealthTrust Fairport LLC Invests $118,000 in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Charlotte A. Zuschlag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,065,035. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

