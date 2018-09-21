Wayfair Inc (W) COO Sells $654,297.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $654,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 457,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,262,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $14,953,422.60.

On Wednesday, September 12th, James Savarese sold 430 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $64,457.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James Savarese sold 1,837 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $217,996.79.

NYSE:W opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,032,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

