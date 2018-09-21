Wayfair Inc (W) COO Sells $654,297.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $654,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 457,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,262,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 14th, James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $14,953,422.60.
- On Wednesday, September 12th, James Savarese sold 430 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $64,457.00.
- On Monday, July 16th, James Savarese sold 1,837 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $217,996.79.
NYSE:W opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $151.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,032,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on W. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
