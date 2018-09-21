Washington Trust Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 107,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,909. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $976.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director John F. Treanor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $473,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Treanor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,050.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,210 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

