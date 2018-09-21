Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.45.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.62 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

