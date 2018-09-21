Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) Insider Lim Hua Min Purchases 295,475 Shares

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 295,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £112,280.50 ($146,255.70).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Lim Hua Min acquired 34,184 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,306.24 ($16,030.01).

Shares of Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. Walker Crips Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.53%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. It offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment arrangement and administration services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

