Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Wageworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Wageworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAGE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.37. Wageworks has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAGE. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Wageworks by 10.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wageworks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Wageworks by 16.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Wageworks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wageworks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.