Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Old Republic International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 129,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $217,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

