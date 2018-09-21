Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 89,021 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,021 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter worth $3,638,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter worth $9,012,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 12.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 134.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 86,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANDV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.75.

ANDV stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

In other news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $8,472,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,972 shares in the company, valued at $186,448,425.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,524,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,141 shares of company stock valued at $38,017,662. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

