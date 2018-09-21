Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,676,759 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

