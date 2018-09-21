Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Insider Buys £84,000 in Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Michel Demare acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,417.74).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 168.06 ($2.19) on Friday. Vodafone Group plc has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 253 ($3.30) to GBX 243 ($3.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.95 ($3.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

