Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Insider Buys £84,000 in Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Michel Demare acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,417.74).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 168.06 ($2.19) on Friday. Vodafone Group plc has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 253 ($3.30) to GBX 243 ($3.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.95 ($3.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

