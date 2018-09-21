Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Director Sells $24,281.25 in Stock

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) Director Douglas Evan Godshall sold 69,375 shares of Vital Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $24,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VTL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,042,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,604. Vital Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.15.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. equities analysts expect that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vital Therapies by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth about $7,502,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Therapies by 65.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Vital Therapies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vital Therapies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 91,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

