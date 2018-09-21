Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,148,000 after purchasing an additional 495,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,461,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,415,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

