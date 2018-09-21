Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note published on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has a $163.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Visa has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.