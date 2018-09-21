Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 594,398 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,368,000 after buying an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 362.7% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of V stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $300.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.