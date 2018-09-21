Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NFLT)

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

NFLT stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

