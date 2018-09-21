Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after buying an additional 395,885 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

HAS opened at $107.01 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,077.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,645 shares of company stock worth $10,796,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

