Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

HIIQ stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $877.75 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.