Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

V stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $299.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

