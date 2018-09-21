Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) COO Buys $41,300.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) COO Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRCA opened at $16.49 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.76). equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris.

