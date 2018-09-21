Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 295,672 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $233,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 262,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $13,562,849.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,604 shares of company stock worth $20,280,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $52.98 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

