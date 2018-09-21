Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 6.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.38 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

