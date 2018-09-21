Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ventas reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,980. Ventas has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after acquiring an additional 138,543 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ventas by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

