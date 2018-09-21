Varonis Systems (VRNS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,101. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -139.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $61,063.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza bought 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,571.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,205.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,281 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 110.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 80,926 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 38.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Varonis Systems by 37.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

